Is Talk Of A “Russian Invasion” Actually A Smokescreen For A Ukrainian Invasion Of Donetsk & Luhansk?

February 19, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Is all the talk of a “Russian invasion” in the media just an effort to try to prevent the Russians from intervening when Ukraine invades Donetsk And Luhansk? After being armed to the teeth by western powers, last year the Ukrainians were planning a lightning offensive to take back the breakaway republics of Donetsk And …



Read More...