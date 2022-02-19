Is The Red Horse Getting Ready To Ride In Ukraine?
February 19, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIt has become exceedingly clear that there will be war in Ukraine. In fact, some would argue that the war has already begun. On Wednesday evening, widespread artillery bombardment of Donetsk and Luhansk started, and it hasn’t stopped since. It is being called “the most intense artillery bombardment for years”, and it should be making front …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments