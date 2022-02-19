Jean-Luc Brunel, an ally of Epstein, found dead in French prison: prosecutors

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Prominent French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead in his Paris prison cell, prosecutors said Saturday, in an echo of the jail suicide of his friend. Epstein, arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, was found hanged in his New York jail cell the following month awaiting trial over abuses against under-age women. His former associate Brunel, in his mid 70s, had been charged with the rape of minors and held in prison since December 2020.



