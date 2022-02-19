Jeffrey Epstein associate, Jean Luc Brunel, found dead by suicide in prison

ABC News has learned that disgraced modeling agent and Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean Luc Brunel died by suicide in his prison cell Saturday night in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to ABC News that Brunel was found dead in his prison cell around 1:00 a.m. local time at La Sante Prison. Jean Luc Brunel's lawyers tell ABC News Brunel hanged himself. The prosecutor's office declined to confirm those details of Brunel's death. In December 2020, Brunel was charged with rape of minors over the age of 15 and sexual harassment -- a crime in France. In a statement on...



