Justin Cracks Down

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The blockades by Canadian truckers that had completely shut down the U.S.-Canada border crossing at Detroit have been cleared by reopening the Ambassador Bridge, and as of Friday, Ottawa police have begun moving against truckers occupying central Ottawa. Despite these actions on the part of the Canadian government, the truckers comprising the “Freedom Convoy” hold their ground in defiance of threats of a police crackdown as they continue to disrupt other trade routes and cities, occupying the country’s capital for a third week. The members of the Freedom Convoy appear unyielding despite days of warnings from police and the government...



