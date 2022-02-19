Law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach [CA]: Police

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. The Huntington Beach Police Department later confirmed that the helicopter was theirs. “We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available,”



