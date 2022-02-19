Louisiana 14-year-old girl charged with soliciting murder on a website ''Rent a Hitman'' to order a hit on her teen ex-boyfriend'

February 19, 2022

A Louisiana teenager has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to hire a hitman on a prank website to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend, police said. The girl, also 14, was charged with solicitation for murder and was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, according to police. Her lawyer, Michael Nunnery, said on Tuesday he didn't believe his client's actions carried the severity of the charge. 'My client is a juvenile first of all. In order to carry out any crime, you have to have the wherewithal to make it happen. This is a 14-year-old, she doesn't have five...



