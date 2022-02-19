Man shamed for leaving 200% tip for server: ‘This feels patronizing’

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The man — a self-proclaimed “multi-millionaire” who uses the handle @realkingkhang — took to the app on Valentine’s Day to share a short video showering the waiter with the very generous gratuity. “I love doing this. Feels so good making someone’s day,” he wrote beneath the video, which was filmed in an Olive Garden eatery at an unknown location. The clip shows the the man telling the server to swipe on a payment screen until it reaches the maximum tip percentage. “Swipe as far as it goes. Boom — 200%!” he enthuses, leaving the elderly server stunned. SNIP However, a...



Read More...