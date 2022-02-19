Murdered Uber driver and mother of four begged passenger not to kill her

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Murdered Uber driver and mother of four begged passenger not to kill her A Pennsylvania Uber driver and mother of four begged a customer to spare her life before he allegedly shot and killed her during a robbery attempt, police said. “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza pleaded, according to dashcam video of the horrific crime, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Spicuzza, of Turtle Creek, was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in a wooded area on February 12 in Monroeville, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. She had picked up 22-year-old...



Read More...