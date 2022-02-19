Not So Private Messaging: Facebook Announces ‘Fact Checking’ in WhatsApp For French Election

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Facebook parent company Meta has announced it will be implementing a ‘fact checking’ service in its messaging platform WhatsApp, in order to counter so-called ‘fake news’ during the upcoming French presidential election. The move is part of the company’s efforts to tackle so-called ‘fake news’ during the upcoming French presidential election, with the Silicon Valley giant also announcing new anti-disinfo measures for its Instagram and Facebook platforms. Facebook has also promised that it will make “significant efforts to combat the dissemination of false information” on its platforms, saying that it will “remove content” that violates the company’s “Community Standards”, Also...



Read More...