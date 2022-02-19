NY Gov Hochul showers AG with compliments for ‘fighting against Donald Trump-ism
February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICThe 2022 New York State Democratic Convention took place this week, and in her speech Gov. Kathy Hochul lavished praise on Attorney General Letitia James for her relentless pursuit of “Donald Trump-ism,” because, in a state buckling under soaring crime and fallen police officers, “Orange Man Bad” is a narrative all Democrats can apparently still unite behind.
