NY Gov Hochul showers AG with compliments for ‘fighting against Donald Trump-ism

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The 2022 New York State Democratic Convention took place this week, and in her speech Gov. Kathy Hochul lavished praise on Attorney General Letitia James for her relentless pursuit of “Donald Trump-ism,” because, in a state buckling under soaring crime and fallen police officers, “Orange Man Bad” is a narrative all Democrats can apparently still unite behind.



Read More...