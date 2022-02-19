Pinkerton: Joke of the Day: ‘Vulnerable’ Senate Dems Propose Cutting Gas Tax
February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICHere’s an actual headline good for some laughs: “Vulnerable Senate Dems try to run as tax-cutters.” That howler of a header appeared this week in Politico. As the publication explained, four Democratic senators all up for re-election in 2022— Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and Raphael Warnock of Georgia—are now in favor of suspending the federal gasoline tax, which is 18.4 cents a gallon. Politico added slyly, “It’s no coincidence that the Democrats most involved in the new push hail from the toughest battlegrounds.” And the article further added that in...
