RCMP Nazis Show True Colors In Texts On Video Of Mounted Cops Trampling Protesters With Horses: “That’s Awesome!” (Video)

Let their cruelties swell the ranks… and they are swelling! If you haven’t figured it out yet, there is no real thin blue line, including in Canada. In text messages between the Canadian Gestapo known as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, it should give you insight into what is really in these criminal traitors’ minds. …



Read More...