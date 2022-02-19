Shock Report: Microwave Energy Weapons Deployed Against Canberra Freedom Convoy

The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Australian police have been deploying directed energy weapons (DEWs) against the peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters around the capital, according to reports. Disturbing videos and photos circulating social media show Canberra protesters, including women and children, who appear to have been badly burned by directed microwave energy weapons, with blisters on their faces, arms, and torsos. These particular DEWs reportedly used concentrated microwave radiation to inflict painful burns on the skin from far distances.


