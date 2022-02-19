Squirrel Now a Trendy Dining Option in Scotland

February 19, 2022

Most New Yorkers may consider them rats with fluffy tails, but, elsewhere, squirrel has become a chic new menu item. As part of a growing ethical dining trend, chefs have begun serving up dishes made with the North American gray squirrel, an invasive species. “My original starting point with gray squirrel was taste. But it’s also great for the environment,” renowned Scottish chef Paul Wedgwood told the Guardian of the inspiration for adding gray squirrel to the menu of his Edinburgh restaurant Royal Mile in 2008. “It’s mellow, nutty and a bit gamey. It’s just a really nice flavor, and...



