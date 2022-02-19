The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Teen girl, 3 other bystanders hurt after shootout near Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA - Four bystanders were struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon when police say an argument between two young men led to a shootout near a Germantown Rite Aid. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of Chelten Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police said a 16-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman were both shot in the chest. They were brought by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. Medics rushed a 22-year-old woman to Einstein with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to police. A man who was...


