Today in Supreme Court History: February 19, 1942

February 19, 2022 | Tags: REASON

2/19/1942: President Roosevelt issues Executive Order 9066. The Supreme Court would consider the constitutionality of this Executive Order in Korematsu v. U.S. (1944).

