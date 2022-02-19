Triple-Jabbed Senator Tests Positive for Covid a SECOND Time

It’s no wonder the CDC stopped calling breakthrough cases “rare” long ago. They’re not rare. In fact, statistics have demonstrated that getting vaccinated, double-vaccinated, and boostered has essential zero effect on whether or not someone gets infected with Covid. It’s as if they’re not really vaccines.

The latest example of how the jabs are completely worthless at best is Senator Roger Wicker. The Mississippi lawmaker has been vaccinated. He’s received his booster shot. He has natural immunity after contracting Covid-19 in the past. None of that mattered. He caught it again. According to The Hill:

“Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon,” Wicker tweeted. While the Senate is out today and next week, the Mississippi senator did participate in votes, including on Thursday. The Mississippi Republican’s office announced in August that the senator had tested positive for the virus after experiencing mild symptoms. Less than two weeks later, he announced he had “a clean bill of health.” Earlier this month, Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) announced that while he was asymptomatic, he had also tested positive for the virus in a breakthrough case. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) also announced earlier this month that she, too, had tested positive for COVID-19. The news of recent positive tests comes as COVID-19 cases have been trending downward within the United States. A number of states have announced intentions to lift indoor mask mandates in light of declining cases or other COVID-19 metrics they are watching. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky signaled during a White House briefing on Wednesday that the agency intended to update its masking guidance, among other recommendations, in the next few weeks.

Some doctors and scientists have speculated that the jabs actually hamper one’s natural immune system. Cases like Wicker’s seem to reinforce the speculation as more people have been catching Covid a second time in recent months.

