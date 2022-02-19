'You Have to Let Them Be Gross': Bill Maher Rips School Mask Mandates for Children

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Real Time" host Bill Maher warned of the lasting impacts school mask mandates could have on children and argued that children need to be exposed to the world's germs. During Friday's installment of the show's "Overtime" segment, the panel discussed the recent recall of three progressive school board members who were ousted for prioritizing woke initiatives, like renaming schools named after former presidents, over the wellbeing of students. Maher asked former assistant San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins, who is leading the recall effort against current DA Chesa Boudin, if it was time to stop masking children. "Having a 5-year-old...



Read More...