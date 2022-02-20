Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria head out for coffee in NYC as Santa Fe DA reveals actor might have fired the gun that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins 'without pulling the trigger'

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Alec Baldwin was spotted heading out for coffee in New York City on Saturday, as a New Mexico DA revealed it was possible the actor might have fired the bullet that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins without pulling the trigger. The breakthrough revelation by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies comes just days after Hutchins' family sued the beleaguered actor, claiming he is in 'complete denial' of his role in her death and is 'blaming others' over the October 21 shooting. The slain cinematographer's family also claimed Baldwin, 63, is 'not accepting any responsibility' for her sudden death last year...



Read More...