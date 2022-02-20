Australia reopening borders to tourists on Monday

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Australian authorities said they plan to reopen the country's borders to international tourists on Monday after closing it for nearly two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported. Since November, Australia has allowed citizens and residents to travel in and out of the country, then admitted international students and some employees. On Monday, leisure and business travelers will be able to enter the country, according to Reuters.



Read More...