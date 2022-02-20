BREAKING: Bernie Madoff’s Sister And Her Husband Found Dead In Florida Home

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The sister of disgraced Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff, along with her husband, were found dead last Thursday in their home in an apparent murder-suicide, officials announced on Sunday.The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported: Around 12:55pm on February 17th Deputies responded to a 911 call advising a male and female were unresponsive inside their residence. Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound.Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide.



Read More...