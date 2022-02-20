Breaking News Commentary: The Ukraine Drama Kiev Tries To Provoke "Russian Invasion" Biden Tries To Stop Democrat Election Losses In November

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Finally after weeks of saturation propaganda about a "Russian Invasion" Ukrainian forces on this long holiday weekend in the West going on the offensive in Ukraine's East against Russian separatists. Ukraine's military forces built up for the offensive by Turkey and other NATO countries with more help on the way driven by the fear campaign about a "Russian Invasion". The mass shootings in Kiev back during the Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia in 2014 led to a coup in Ukraine tossing its Pro-Russian government and triggering Russian military retaliation. Now this military offensive by Ukraine during the Beijing Winter Olympics...



