Caligula’s Horse in the Senate, Biden’s Dog in the Department of Energy
February 20, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYBiden’s handlers bring us to the late, decadent stage before the destruction. In the most consequential appointment since the Roman emperor Caligula made his horse Incitatus a senator, Old Joe Biden’s handlers have appointed one Sam Brinton (“they/them”) to be the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments