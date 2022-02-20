The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Caligula’s Horse in the Senate, Biden’s Dog in the Department of Energy

February 20, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Biden’s handlers bring us to the late, decadent stage before the destruction. In the most consequential appointment since the Roman emperor Caligula made his horse Incitatus a senator, Old Joe Biden’s handlers have appointed one Sam Brinton (“they/them”) to be the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x