Chelsea Clinton Complains Her Grandmother Did Not Have Access to Planned Parenthood (FLASHBACK –

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It’s one of the most bizarre quotes ever and Chelsea Clinton just gave it legs. Years ago, Chelsea Clinton made the strange comment that she was upset her maternal grandmother did not have access to the Planned Parenthood abortion business. As LifeNews reported at the time, Chelsea revealed that her much-admired maternal grandmother was the child of unwed teenage parents who “did not have access to services that are so crucial that Planned Parenthood helps provide.” If her grandmother had gone to Planned Parenthood for an abortion, Chelsea would not have been born. In a new interview with Planned Parenthood...



