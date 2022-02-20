Clarence Thomas, to Washington Post, is ‘White’ thinker

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Washington Post just put out a “clarification” about a report within its own pages that referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as someone “whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives.” As opposed to — what? This is so illuminating, in so many ways, about the oh, so inherent racist and elitist tendencies of those on the left. The paper didn’t apologize for the blatant stereotype but rather issued a “clarification” that went like this: “A previous version of this story [about SCOTUS nominations] imprecisely referred to Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinions as often reflecting the thinking of...



Read More...