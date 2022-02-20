DC should cut ties with shady Black Lives Matter organization

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

DC should cut ties with shady Black Lives Matter organization Whatever good intentions there may have originally been behind Black Lives Matter, the organization has devolved into a scam. It is far past time for Washington to remove its slogan from outside the White House. Founded in 2013 after Trayvon Martin was shot while assaulting a policeman, BLM was little more than a hashtag and a website until George Floyd’s murder in May 2020. That's when the money spigot erupted. Corporations and celebrities became desperate to have their brands linked with BLM and sent tens of millions of dollars to...



Read More...