Freedom protests spread across Canada after Trudeau crackdown

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pro-freedom protests have spread across Canada after the Trudeau government's brutal crackdown on the weeks-long Freedom Convoy demonstration in Ottawa. ... Freedom protesters in Calgary took to the streets Saturday and braved the cold in large numbers, spurred on by the Trudeau administration's draconian actions. ... As for the turnout in Toronto, peaceful and freedom-loving Canadians continued to march in opposition to the Trudeau regime's COVID-19 mandates. ... Protest footage by @canmericanized on Twitter filmed the Canadian flag-waving crowd marching down Yonge Street. Many protesters shouted, "Freedom!" Several protest signs read "Freedom Over Fear" and "Stop Power Abuse." ... The...



