"I simply cannot say I'm pro-police anymore …"

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@ezralevant My whole life I was Back The Blue. My whole life I was pro-cop. I was a master of giving them the benefit of the doubt, even for pretty obvious cases of police brutality. I simply cannot say I'm pro-police anymore. Not after watching these "just following orders" thugs. Video... ("LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY")



