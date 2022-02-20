Joy Behar is branded a hypocrite after being pictured unmasked inside a NYC restaurant 'and walking through it without a face covering' HOURS after piously declaring she plans to wear one indoors 'indefinitely'

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Joy Behar has been hit by another hypocrisy storm after being photographed unmasked inside a New York City restaurant hours after crowing of her plans to wear one indefinitely on national television. On Thursday afternoon, as The View co-hosts discussed relaxed mask mandates in New York State and Behar, 79, declared that she would remain masked up despite constantly changing guidelines. 'Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn't really follow 100 percent what they tell me because they keep changing it,' Behar said on Thursday.



Read More...