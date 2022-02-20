Listening in fear

In yesterday’s commentary, we here at TPOL answered Claire Wolf’s question from years ago, IS IT TIME YET TO START SHOOTING THEM?

OUR ANSWER IS YES. Clearly and only in self-defense (including defense of others as appropriate, it is time.

And that is, largely, what is driving the fear and the responses, especially recently, of various politicians and so-called leaders.

Clearly, some of them ARE listening. And responding. Even though their responses are almost certainly, too little, too late. They HOPE that enough people will be satisfied to continue to sit in the pot while the burner is on high.

Consider:

In Ontario Province, “ruled” by Doug Ford, tyrant in training and shoe-licking lackey of Pierre’s son, earlier in the week declared a state of emergency aimed at the truckers who “infect” his province. But then, several days after that, he made a public statement saying pretty much the same thing as the Freedom Convoy is saying. Enough is enough, it is time to stop the nonsense and give back the liberties. Oh, and vaccines DON’T WORK.

In New Mexico, long a bastion of fear and ever-growing tyranny, Her Imperial Highness Michelle announced a PARTIAL lifting of indoor mask mandates. (I know, the mainstream media claims it is a full lifting, but read her decree for yourself. There will be tens or hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans who will disobey their beloved empress by assembling today to worship God without wearing masks “in congregate settings” and no doubt disobeying laws against hugging (social distancing), singing, and not covering their mouths between every bite at their fellowship meals.) She is now seemingly more afraid of people than of viruses – although her excuse for partially lifting masking requirements is that cases are dropping.

That also seems to be the situation in Washington State. Jay Inslee, yet another elected dictator, will lift the mandate for masks on the 21st of March – over a month away, but still some indication of fear overpowering lust for control.

In California, their experienced and vote-hardened tyrant, Newsom, is also easing restrictions “as the pandemic enters a new phase.” It will be a “new normal” in which tyranny will continue, but concentrate on vaccination: the governments will still have the power.

For that is what this is about: vaccines, masks, social-distancing. Even while they claim they are “following the science” (as in dozens of other things), they understand the science so little that they ignore the REAL science. Because that lets them keep and gain power.

But they DO understand a little bit of history and how the “mob” – the deplorables – actually can turn against their “betters” if pushed too hard. That is why Newsom, in particular, just announced a “new state unit” (policing agency) to “combat misinformation.” In other words, add a “war on free speech” to his battle against liberty, COVID-19, and sanity.

Another example, from a California restaurant, shows how the police state is ramping up: indoor diners must show their proof of vaccination AND a photo ID to be allowed in. With modern Q codes and barcodes on photo ID (government-issued only, of course), what is to say that the data doesn’t go instantaneously into the databases of police, courts, financial institutions, and whomever hacked into those this week? Will patrons be asked to take a seat in the waiting room to give time for the police to show up?

So they will pull back a little, in the expectations that a seeming return to some normality will sooth the masses. That the masses will remember the relaxation of tyrannical edicts, come November. But forget who imposed those in the first place.

Because they DO fear us, just not enough to really change what they are doing to us. They just want to hide it better, and make it more acceptable.

A slave’s collar is still just that, even if it is lined with fur. A tyrant’s fist is still steel, although covered with velvet.



