MSNBC’s Wine-Banks: Trump Taking Documents to Mar-a-Lago Can Ban Him from Holding Office Again

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MSNBC contributor and former Watergate lawyer Jill Wine-Banks said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that former President Donald Trump taking documents to his Mar-a-Lago property could cause him to be banned from holding office. Capehart asked, “The National Archives confirmed that classified national security documents were among the items in the 15 boxes of White House records Trump brought with him to Mar-a-Lago.”



Read More...