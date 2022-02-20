New York Jewish group slams AOC after she accused Israel of caging Arab kids

A New York Jewish advocacy group blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Sunday, after she accused Israel of putting Arab children in cages in Judea and Samaria. Last week, Ocasio-Cortez spoke at an Austin, Texas gathering of the Democratic Socialists of America. Following comments by pro-Palestinian protesters at the event, Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of putting Arab children in Judea and Samaria in cages, saying: “I don’t believe that a child should be in a cage on our border, and I don’t believe a child should be in a cage in the West Bank.” On Sunday, the Queens Jewish Community Council responded...



