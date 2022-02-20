Oklahoma Rape Suspect Stabbed By Teenage Victim, Police Say

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TULSA – Last Tuesday, a local high school student reported that she used a vape pen at school and began feeling disoriented. She left the school and decided to walk home. The victim reported that a SUV pulled up next to her, and the driver, later identified as Chadwick Harris, told her she looked pretty and offered her a ride. Instead of driving the victim home, the victim reported that Harris parked and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle, then took her home. At the victim’s house, the victim says when Harris dropped her off, he followed her inside the...



