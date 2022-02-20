Op-Ed: The recent onslaught of book bans is a strategic part of wider attacks on our democracy

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the ever-worsening culture wars, schools have emerged as a battlefront, with fierce arguments raging about the contents of curricula and propriety of particular books. Debating what literature and ideas to teach students is a mark of a healthy democratic society. But coming amid assaults on voting rights, protest rights and respect for dissent, these efforts to repress disfavored ideas and books must be recognized as part of a larger attack on democracy itself. Book bans and curriculum debates in the United States have flared up episodically over time, as rattled communities have sought to pump the brakes on social...



Read More...