Paedophile Convicted of Exposing ‘Her Penis’ and Using Sex Toy in Public

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Glasgow-born paedophile has been convicted for exposing what the Scottish press described as “her manhood” in Northern England. Chloe Thompson, born Andrew McNab, pleaded guilty to, as the Daily Record put it, “[c]ommitting a public nuisance by indecent exposing herself while exposing her penis to members of the public while performing a sex act upon herself.” Thompson also pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner by using a sex toy in public, outraging public decency by performing a sex act in a public place and in view of members of the public and outraging...



