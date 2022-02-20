Queen Elizabeth Experiencing "Cold-Like Symptoms" After Testing Positive For COVID

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, has just tested positive for COVID on Sunday and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old monarch will be on "light duties" at Windsor Castle for the coming weeks, the palace said.

"The Queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Both the Queen's eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently contracted COVID. Charles has since returned to work.

Charles, 73 and the heir to the throne, withdrew from an event after contracting COVID for a second time earlier this m onth. A Palace source said he had met the Queen days before.

The Queen's longtime husband, Prince Philip, died at age 99 on April 9, 2021, and the duke’s funeral was four days before Elizabeth’s 95th birthday on April 21.

According to Reuters, the health of the 95-year-old Queen has been of increased focus since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was advised by her doctors to rest. The Queen has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne in early February.