February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Seattle drops bike helmet law because cops unfairly targeted people of color and homeless people: Black cyclists were four times as likely to be stopped as whites The King County Board of Health voted Thursday to repeal its decades-old mandatory helmet rule Data showed the rule was rarely enforced, but enforced disproportionately Since 2017, Seattle police had given 117 helmet citations, more than 40 percent of which went to people who were homeless Since 2019, 60 percent of citations went to people who were homeless Central Seattle Greenways found that black cyclists were almost four times as likely to receive...



