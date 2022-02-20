Senate Democrats Set Up Vote on Bill to Legalize Abortions Up to Birth Nationwide

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Democrats have pushed forward with a radical pro-abortion bill that would force states to legalize taxpayer-funded abortions up to birth. Forbes reports Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture Thursday to advance the misnamed Women’s Health Protection Act, saying “a woman’s right to choose is a fundamental right.” He plans to hold a vote Feb. 28. Democrat leaders and many mainstream news outlets portray the bill as an effort to simply “codify the right to an abortion” in the U.S. in response to the likelihood that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade later this year. But pro-life...



Read More...