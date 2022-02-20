Simp, Bussin and Cap… Here Are the Gen Z Slang Terms You Should Know

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SNIP Below, the terms that create the most confusion among the uninitiated (ahem, parents), per digital jigsaw puzzle platform I’m a Puzzle who crunched the numbers to come up with the country’s most Googled slang terms. Unsurprisingly, many of these words come from social media (“FYP” refers to the page a person is shown on TikTok with videos the app thinks the user will enjoy based on its algorithm, and a “Finsta” is a fake Instagram account…something your kid probably definitely has.) Other terms (like “bae“ and “woke“) come from African American Language (AAL), which as Ellen Gutoskey points out...



Read More...