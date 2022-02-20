Study: DC gun crimes involve ‘small number’ of people

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A study finds that suspects in violent crime in the District share a lot of characteristics. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform looked at the numbers for homicides and nonfatal shooting in D.C. in 2019 and 2020, and found that “most gun violence is tightly concentrated on a small number of very high-risk young Black male adults that share a common set of risk factors.” Those factors include involvements in street crews, a previous criminal justice history and connection to a recent shooting. Often, they’ve been the victims of crime themselves. While the motive for the shooting “may not...



Read More...