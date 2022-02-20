Suspect charged with killing Uber driver who pleaded for her life: 'I'm begging you, I have four kids'

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

38-year-old Uber driver Christi Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before she was shot dead during what investigators believe was a robbery attempt, according to a transcript of dashcam video, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. 38-year-old Uber driver Christi Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before she was shot dead during what investigators believe was a robbery attempt, according to a transcript of dashcam video, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. "I got a family too," Crew reportedly said. "Now drive." Crew told Spicuzza multiple times to "complete the trip" when she asked him to put the gun down,...



Read More...