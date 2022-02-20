U.S. Military Vaccine Mandates Only Cover "FDA-Approved" Jabs Which Are NOT Available

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The "bait and switch" that the United States military is currently perpetrating against servicemembers is despicable. We need to question why it's happening, and what it really means. Members of the United States military who have been or will be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a result of the mandates are NOT following the direct orders of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Those who CHOOSE to be vaccinated are in compliance, but so too are those who CHOOSE not be jabbed based on the orders given on August 24, 2021.According to the memo [emphasis mine]:Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 will only use COVID-19...



Read More...