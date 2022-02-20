Woman to sue LAPD after spending nearly two weeks in jail due to wrongful arrest

February 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing scrutiny after a woman claims she was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and jailed for almost two weeks. Bethany Farber said she was arrested at LAX when police believed she was a different woman with the same name. She was headed to Mexico to see her brother and goddaughter, but instead, Farber was taken into custody by the TSA due to an arrest warrant for Bethany Farber in Texas. “Immediately, all I could think was I’ve never been to Texas,” she said. The no-bail warrant kept her locked up for 13...



Read More...