Another Convenient Epstein Suicide

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan prison in August of 2019 under very mysterious circumstances. He was awaiting trial on additional charges when he supposedly committed “suicide” by hanging himself, although he told a prison psychologist, he would never take his own life. To make matters even more suspicious, the video of his cell during the time of his death was conveniently “lost.” The prison guards on duty that night were reportedly playing video games and asleep, unaware that the most high-profile inmate in prison history was taking his own life. Since these revelations, speculation...



