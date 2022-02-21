Appeals Court Rules Ohio Cops Didn't Have Cause To Arrest Man Wearing 'F—- the Police' Shirt

The sheriff's deputies are also not entitled to qualified immunity because the First Amendment right to offend police has been repeatedly upheld. *snip* They eventually arrested Wood and charged him with disorderly conduct and obstruction. Prosecutors later dismissed both charges. Wood filed a civil rights lawsuit against all six sheriff's deputies, alleging false arrest and violations of his First Amendment rights. The deputies argued that Wood's arrest was lawful under the "fighting words" doctrine established by the Supreme Court's 1942 ruling in Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire. That doctrine still lives on, but its application has been significantly limited over the...



