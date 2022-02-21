Ark's Cathie Wood warns investors they're making one of the greatest misallocations of capital in history

Cathie Wood said investors are making a mistake by piling into index funds. Companies that have prospered in the past are often ripe for disruption, the Ark Invest boss said. The tech-stock guru said it's riskier to own benchmarks than Ark's funds. Cathie Wood said risk-averse investors and fund managers are putting money in companies and benchmarks based on past successes, instead of betting on innovative companies. "We have, I think, one of the most massive misallocations of capital in the history of mankind. You have investors investing in the past," the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest said in...



