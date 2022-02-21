Biden Admin Sends Horseback Border Patrol With Whips To Support Canadian Police

February 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OTTAWA, CANADA—The Biden administration has relocated all U.S. horseback border patrols from Del Rio to help the Canadian mounties beat up Freedom Convoy protestors. They hope that the strong show of force by whipping and lashing civilians will deter further protests.

