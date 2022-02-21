Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 21-Feb-2022

21 February 2022 Monday of week 7 in Ordinary Time St Peter Damian Catholic Church, Bartlett IL Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green.First readingJames 3:13-18 ©Show wisdom and avoid ambitionIf there are any wise or learned men among you, let them show it by their good lives, with humility and wisdom in their actions. But if at heart you have the bitterness of jealousy, or a self-seeking ambition, never make any claims for yourself or cover up the truth with lies – principles of this kind are not the wisdom that comes down from above: they are only earthly, animal and...



