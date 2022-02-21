Chinese Tech Stocks Suffer Biggest 2-Day Rout Since July Amid Fears Beijing Will Unleash More Crackdowns

While not directly impacted by the sharp crisis escalation in Ukraine or fears of multiple rate hikes by the Fed, Chinese tech shares suffered their worst two-day drop since July following renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise.Shares of China's tech giant, Tencent, sank 5.2% on Monday, hammered by speculation about an unspecified, impending crackdown on China’s largest social media and gaming firm that company spokesman Zhang Jun later denied. Traders pointed to everything from warnings from regulators over the weekend about scams in the metaverse to talk about yet more curbs on the gaming industry....



